ABFRL launches Innovation Challenge to find alternatives to plastic packaging in collaboration with CAIF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has launched a first-of-its-kind open Innovation Challenge with Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) to spearhead a change in packaging and find innovative alternatives to plastics.

According to an estimate by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India generates almost 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily.

Approximately 43 per cent of manufactured plastic in the country is used for packaging purposes, most of which is a single-use plastic waste, as the apparel and textile industry is struggling with plastic waste; the Innovation Challenge aims to find solutions to one of the industry's biggest challenges.

"At ABFRL, we aim to use 100 per cent sustainable packaging material by eliminating any type of pollutant. Going forward, we will be exploring innovative packaging solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. We are pleased to partner with CAIF for this initiative. We endeavour to lead industry practices around sustainability and platforms such as these enable us to bring forth ideas and innovations that accelerate the adoption of sustainable fashion," said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL at the launch.

He further added, "We are hoping to find solutions to one of the industry's biggest challenge of reducing the usage of single-use plastic packaging. We are confident that the Innovation Challenge initiative will help the industry to transition to circular business practices."

"In 2013, ABFRL began a unique sustainability program called 'ReEarth' which addresses the most significant economic, environmental and social issues that humanity faces today, and since then we have done pioneering work in a sustainable and circular fashion. This initiative is another step forward in that journey. We are delighted to partner with CAIF and are certain that innovators and startups present here will be able to leverage this opportunity to come up with eco-friendly alternatives to plastic," said Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, ABFRL.

Circular Apparel Innovation Factory is an industry-led initiative with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and The DOEN Foundation as anchor partners and driven by Intellecap with a vision to make India's textile and apparel industry circular through building the capabilities and ecosystem needed for this transition.

Open innovation challenges are one way by which CAIF addresses the discovery gap and helps its industry members to identify opportunities for change and possible partners for collaboration to make circular business practices a reality.

"We know that business, as usual, will not help to solve the size of the problem India and the world are witnessing with regard to plastic waste. We are proud to help ABFRL as an industry pioneer in its journey to finding ways to rethink current approaches to packaging," said Vikas Bali, CEO Intellecap.

CAIF Conclave, a first of its kind industry conclave was hosted by Intellecap in partnership with ABFRL and The DOEN Foundation.

The conclave focused on the need for change towards circular business practices and showcasing some of the industry's most forward-thinking efforts towards a circular economy.

The conclave, which happened as part of this year's Sankalp Forum saw the participation of 300 plus industry participants and some of the country's most innovative circular fashion startups.

