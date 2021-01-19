Abhay Raj International wants to become India's most recognized med equipment manufacturer

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/PRSpot): With the coronavirus pandemic having claimed more than a lakh lives in India so far, the country is waking up to the relevance of robust healthcare infrastructure.

A lot more needs to be done in the Indian health infrastructure. Companies like Abhay Raj International Pvt Ltd are carrying out this job, one step at a time.

Founded in 2015, this Lucknow-based venture is providing medical equipment and health gear at the best rate in the market. It is considered to be a one-stop-shop for medical needs in the country.

The medical supplies industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country and it is driven by scientific advancements, a rising geriatric population, increasing life expectancy, and government support for healthcare access programs.

Against this backdrop, the global medical devices market is expected to grow up to USD 500 billion in the next year. As a result, the market remains as competitive as ever owing to evolution in medical device technology, growing production costs, tighter regulatory environment, etc.

Working amidst these challenges ARI continues to provide high-value resources in the form of state-of-the-art medical equipment, thus, saving lives across the country.

"We believe in elevating the standard of our services, manufacturing, import & export of medical goods by ensuring superior quality to match the needs of our clients. As a manufacturer, we are guided by our continual commitment to meeting the aims and objectives of our client," said Abhay Raj, Founder ARI about his vision.

Since the company's operations directly impact public health, ARI is committed to keeping a close check on its standards. "We believe in maintaining the superior quality of our projects because as manufacturers, our commitment is not just to the buyer, but to the end-patient who is eventually going to benefit from it," elaborated Abhay.

Abhay is concerned about the fact that people are dying in India, especially in the remote parts, because they do not receive healthcare on time. The situation is even worse in the case of first-aid.



Therefore, he calls for new medical technologies to make their way into the Indian manufacturing sector so that doctors can diagnose and treat the diseases based on their evolving pattern. He says this in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which shook the world to its core during 2020.

"Countries like the US, China, Ireland have long dominated the global device market but today the original equipment manufacturers are looking for alternatives for contract manufacturing. This shift is driven by increasing geopolitical and economic challenges, such as -

1) High total costs comprising of raw material and labor costs;

2) Increased supply chain complexities due to fewer suppliers catering to services across the value chain;

3) Unfavorable trade policies;

4) Increasing import costs of devices that in turn encourage local ecosystems growth and;

5) Issues related to IP protection, etc," he said about the global medical device market.

As for his own vision and ARI's mission, Abhay is clear that he wants his company to be the country's "most recognized manufacturer." ARI aims to provide the most innovative solutions through service and creating experiences of exceptional quality."

His advice to other young entrepreneurs who are ready with the start-ups in the field of medical equipment is, "Just do what you want to do! Don't look back, just focus on your dream with innovative ideas and make people's life easier with one invention at a time."

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

