Accor, Hard Rock and Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen setting the benchmark with My Menu

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): My Menu a digital menu platform for restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs to take contactless orders and accept payments, making menus more accessible and restaurants becoming COVID-19 compliant overnight.

With over 300 plus hotels and 3000 plus restaurant install base across 30 plus countries, My Menu has established itself as a clear global leader in the contactless menu vertical. In India, My Menu has partnered with Radisson, Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Novotel, Aloft Hotels, Oakwood Hotels, Ibis, Mercure, Royal Orchid Central, Hard Rock Cafe India, Zone by The Park Hotels, Biryani Batuta.

My Menu's innovative technology allows for much needed upselling at the point of ordering and helps increase the average order value helping the hospitality industry make a way in recouping its losses due to the pandemic.

"Our core objective at My Menu is to increase the average check value of any restaurant. I believe hotels and restaurants have realized that a good QR Code Menu is much more than just a safety feature. My Menu implemented with all it's features has proven to increase sales by 30 per cent!" said Abhishek Bose, CEO and Co-founder of My Menu.

"Menu engineering has a whole new meaning when it comes to digital menus. Chefs now can analyze performance by studying number of views against orders placed in real-time and make changes to presentation style, description and price to optimize sales of their STAR items," said Chef Brajesh Ghansiyal - Culinary Director My Menu.

Accor was the first hotel company to define a corporate policy when it came to contactless menu, as early as May of this year.

"The health, safety and well-being of our guests and team members remain a top priority for Accor, especially during these unprecedented times. As a part of the #ALLSAFE program, the Accor Middle East & Africa IT team have partnered with My Menu, a global leader in the digital menu that redefines the way guests order food entirely contactless. Through this partnership, guests can now enjoy a menu copy on their personal device by scanning the restaurant's QR code and without the need to download any application," said Floor Bleeker, Chief Information Officer at Accor.

"To date, more than 500 restaurants in over 150 Accor Hotels in the Middle East and Africa region have seamlessly implemented My Menu to ensure a contactless yet efficient service for guests," added Floor.

Although most hotel brands haven't announced a corporate standard but a decision is being made at the property level. Many Marriott properties such as JW Marriott Marquis, The Grosvenor House, Le Meridien, Westin and others such as Caesar's Palace, Meydan Hotels were among the early adopters of My Menu.



"Love All, Serve All. At Hard Rock, we've lived by this motto for nearly 50 years. And right now, it's more important than ever to us when it comes to keeping you safe. That's why we are going out of our way to ensure that your visit to Hard Rock Cafe is as safe (and enjoyable) as we can possibly make it," said Globally loved iconic brand Hard Rock.

"Part of these measures is teaming up with My Menu to ensure that all of our menus are now digital - simply scan the QR code on your table and read the menu on your personal device. It's easy and safe and our team of young, digitally minded, socially distanced servers are on hand to answer any queries you may have, to ensure your table is clean enough to eat off and to offer a friendly squirt of sanitizer if you want it. Stay safe and sound. After all, tattoos don't wash off - but germs do!" said Nada Hayati, General Manager at Hard Rock.

"In keeping with the current scenario guest/employee safety is the number one priority, JSM is happy to partner with My Menu and rolled out their all-in-one contactless menu ordering system in June. My Menu has eliminated multiple unsafe touchpoints which have been appreciated and well received by our patrons visiting Hard Rock Cafe, Shiro &A silo across India," said TanaiShirali (Sr Director - Ops) JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

"As a part of Oakwood Clean360 we have partnered with My Menu to seamlessly implement and launch a contactless dining experience to minimize direct contact and maintain social distancing. With this association all our menus are now digital, guests can scan the QR code to browse the menu, see the actual pictures and preparation videos of the dishes. My Menu QR code is safe, easy and user-friendly and a must for the safety of guests and the hotel team specially during the current times of COVID19," said Hoshang Garivala, Director of Operation at Oakwood Worldwide India.

"Well-being of our guests and zoners remains a top priority, especially during these unprecedented times. As a part of the #SHIELD program, we partnered with My Menu, QR code-driven digital menu that redefines the "DINE IN" & "IN-ROOM DINING" food and beverage ordering and enhances the guest experience," said Gaurav Agarwal, Director Food Production & Head of Kitchen Operation at Zone by The Park Hotels.

"The digital menu provides dual solutions by being "phygital" for guests, and providing chefs the opportunity to experiment and change the menu frequently without worrying about the cost incurred in designing and printing of the "physical" menu. My Menu, QR code/link driven menu for "DINE IN" and "DELIVERY'S" is not only an interim solution for the hospitality industry but also part of the new normal," Gaurav Agarwal added.

Other popular brands who understood the importance of contactless menu at an early stage are Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen, Nandos, Wagamama, Carluccio's, Max, Zafran to name a few.

My Menu has recently announced direct integration with payment gateways such as Stripe, Razorpay, 2Checkout and Checkout. This enables restaurants to accept online payment directly into their account.

My Menu is an 'all-in-one' menu and order management system for hospitality venues. The QR Code Generator and Menu ordering system provide guests with a complete contactless, self-ordering and self-payment system. My Menu's online ordering and delivery module help the restaurant to start accepting orders directly at zero commission.

My Menu improves efficiency and guest experience while increasing revenue. Integration with multiple payment gateways such as stripe, checkout, 2checkout, razor pay ensures restaurants can start accepting payments online directly into their accounts.

