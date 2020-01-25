Ace Group focuses on menstrual hygiene with newly launched CSR campaign Nirmalya

New Delhi [India] Jan 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene among women, NCR-based leading real estate developer Ace Group in collaboration with the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar, launched an innovative CSR campaign Nirmalya - Ek Komal Pahal.

Under the campaign Ace Group together with the district administration installed sanitary pad vending machines in various government schools across Noida and Greater Noida.

Ace Group is providing free-of-cost sanitary napkins along with vending machines to encourage women to maintain health and hygiene.

"We are proud to have been associated with Nirmalya, an inspiring campaign dedicated to women. In the first phase of the campaign, we have targeted the schools, which are the only places, where the foundation of any civilized society and its citizens takes shape. In order to encourage women to maintain health and hygiene, we are also providing free-of-cost sanitary napkins along with vending machines under this campaign. In line with the motto of Ace Group, we remain committed to organizing such social awareness campaigns to benefit society at large, especially the women, who are the real architects of the society and the nation. Hence, without ensuring the health and fitness of women we cannot achieve the goal of making India a healthy and prosperous nation", said Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman, and Managing Director, Ace Group.

Apart from the installation of the machines, a series of awareness programs were also organized across schools to educate school girls on safe menstrual hygienic practices. Ace Group organized the awareness campaign under its CSR wing, "Ace Charitable Foundation".

The objective of the campaign was to make everyone aware of the hygienic facts of the menstrual cycle and to educate them on the same. People in general, especially the young females and the students were made aware of the do's and don'ts, and the usage of sanitary napkins, in particular.

These activities were carried out by Ace Charitable Foundation in various Govt. schools of Noida and Greater Noida including CRS Girls Inter College Sadarpur, RSS Inter College Bisahra, Shriram Model Inter College Thora, Amichand Inter College Kasna, Kisan Inter College Parsaul, LLR Kanya Inter College Dankaur, Patel Inter College Astauli, SK Inter College Garhi, Navjeevan Inter College Bhangel and Adarsh Inter College Ranhera.

