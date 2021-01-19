Ace Turtle to partner with Kontoor Brands to lead integrated strategy for Lee and Wrangler in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ace Turtle, India's leading omnichannel retail platform company, has reached a definitive agreement with Kontoor Brands to become its licensee for India. The partnership will enable Kontoor Brands' portfolio, including Lee® and Wrangler®, to be sold through a digitally connected network of online retailers and branded brick and mortar stores.

"Retail is undergoing a major transformation in India and this year has shown that a strong E-commerce presence is essential. Our new partnership with Kontoor Brands will enable Lee and Wrangler products to reach Indian consumers across all channels. Our experience, expertise and investment into these brands will aim to unlock new opportunities presented by the dynamic Indian e-commerce market," said Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle, commenting on the partnership.

Through this partnership, Ace Turtle will launch web stores for both Lee® and Wrangler® in mid-2021. The brands will also be scaled through online marketplaces, conversational and social commerce. Customers can discover products and place orders through WhatsApp, Chatbots, Instagram and other social channels.

In addition, Ace Turtle is embedding technology within the physical stores where these brands are sold across India. This will include endless aisle (allowing customers to virtually browse and order instantly, and check stock availability in other retail stores and warehouses), click and collect (online orders can be collected from the retail stores), and ship-from-store for online orders and more.

"Lee and Wrangler have operated in India for many years and our partnership with Ace Turtle now enables us to adapt to the changing behaviour of Indian consumers by making our brands increasingly accessible to customers across the country. We're excited by the technology-focused opportunities that this partnership presents for the Lee and Wrangler brands to flourish in India," said John Gearing Vice President & Managing Director, Kontoor Brands Inc., Asia-Pacific.



Ace Turtle and Kontoor Brands will work closely in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Ace Turtle is a technology driven platform company that provides direct to consumer web commerce solutions for leading Retail Brands. Ace Turtle, with its proprietary platform, integrates online and offline retail channels automating and optimizing Omni-Channel fulfilment. The platform provides brands with a single view of inventory.

It helps reduce the costs and complexity of Omni-Channel transformation for brands through automation by intelligent use of data. Ace Turtle's solutions are currently used by brands such as Ray-Ban, Puma, Fossil, FILA, Max, Lifestyle and more. Ace Turtle's omnichannel platform and technology ensures a higher loyalty and conversions through a smooth, unified, and personalized customer experience. With offices located in India, and Singapore, Ace Turtle is backed by investors such as Singapore based Vertex Ventures, the venture arm of Temasek Holdings and C31 Ventures, the venture arm of CapitaLand.

For more information, please click on www.aceturtle.com.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves.

Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

