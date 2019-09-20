Salesforce
ACG selects Salesforce to build 360-degree customer view

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:02 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACG group, an integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to accelerate its digital transformation journey, strengthen customer relationships and foster its global expansion.
As a fully-integrated machinery and materials supplier, ACG is the preferred partner for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe. The company aims to further strengthen this position through extensive R&D investments and strategic alliances, making ACG the 'first choice' supplier for the global pharmaceutical industry.
ACG is deploying Salesforce Sales Cloud to modernize its sales processes and better integrate customer data, providing sales teams with access to rich insights into customer needs and preferences.
The solution will provide a single, 360-degree view of each customer that will enable ACG to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver more personalized customer experiences. In addition, deeper business intelligence will help the team to make data-driven decisions, setting ACG up for increased customer success and growth.
"For over five decades, we have been empowering businesses with integrated solutions across the world. Our partnership with Salesforce will help us drive holistic growth by increasing overall business efficiency and providing stellar customer experiences. We look forward to taking our business to the next level with Salesforce and becoming the preferred partners for pharmaceutical businesses across the globe", said Peter Neve, CMO at ACG.
"Technological innovations have changed the face of modern customer engagement. Companies are being challenged to rethink how they engage with increasingly connected, empowered, and discerning customers. We are proud to be a technology partner for ACG Group in helping them supercharge growth and surpass customer expectations", said Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

