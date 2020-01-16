Acko Drive launches its contest AckoDriveCARnival

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): To kick-start the New Year, Acko Drive, a one-stop online solution for buying a new car, is launching a contest 'Acko Drive Bumper Carnival'.

Acko Drive - a first-of-its-kind product from Acko Technologies and Services P Ltd - was launched in April 2019. It is a one-stop solution for the best first-hand car buying experience, right from guaranteed best deals on new cars, to get the car delivered to the doorstep. The service is available in selected cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune.

As a part of the campaign #AckoDriveCARnival, Acko Drive is asking its users to participate in the contest under the same hashtag on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To participate, all one has to do is to register at its official website.

The winner of the contest will receive a brand new Hyundai Venue car. Also, the first 100 entries will get a 25K worth AckoDrive voucher and every entry will be eligible to get a 10K voucher. The selection of the winner will be purely random on the basis of a draw, but referring other people to the contest would increase one's chance to win.

The contest opens on January 14, 2020, and closes on January 20, 2020. The winner of the contest would be announced by January 31st, 2020.

"As a young and growing brand, we plan to run on-going campaigns that are fun & interesting for our consumers. Through this campaign, we want to engage with everyone who is looking to buy a new car and give them a real chance to save big on their car purchase. Plus everyone who participates has a real shot at winning a brand new car for free", said Kavita Chowkimane - VP Marketing, Acko.

"Price haggling is the biggest friction, for a new car buyer during the final phase. At AckoDrive we make sure the customer gets a great buying experience with the Best Price Guarantee. This contest is a step towards strengthening the relations between AckoDrive and the new car shoppers", said Sagar Das, Head of Business, Acko Drive.

