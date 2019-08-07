Swara Bhasker visits Clovia’s Kalkaji store on its first anniversary
Swara Bhasker visits Clovia’s Kalkaji store on its first anniversary

Actress Swara Bhasker visits Clovia's Kalkaji store on its first anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:26 IST

New Delhi [India] August 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia, India's premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand celebrated the first anniversary of its Kalkaji store in New Delhi with the ace Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, on Tuesday.
Bringing in the celebrations with a brief meet and greet session, Swara donned a sexy yet classy Clovia bralette paired with a jacket and trousers for the anniversary gala.
The celebration started with a small cake cutting ceremony by Swara and Team Clovia, post which she excitedly headed to check Clovia's latest lingerie and loungewear collection. Furthermore, Swara personally met with her fans and addressed the media where she shared her first lingerie story and also clicked selfies with the 10 winners.
To enhance the festive fervour, Clovia also announced fun offers for its customers throughout this week.
"When it comes to style and comfort, Clovia is my go-to brand. It was a pleasure being associated with Clovia especially on the occasion of their Kalkaji store turning 1", said Swara Bhasker.
"We are glad to have come so far in such a short time and would like to thank all our valued customers, who have helped us create a strong foothold in the Indian lingerie market", said Soumya Kant, Founding Member, Clovia.
"We are equally excited to celebrate our Kalkaji store's first anniversary with the bold and beautiful Swara who resonates with our contemporary style and the focus on 'joy' as a key ingredient in creating these quirky designs", she added.
In the past year, Clovia's Kalkaji store has grown to be one of the busiest stores in Delhi NCR region with a wide collection of lingerie, loungewear, active wear, swimwear, maternity wear, shape wear and more. Clovia plans to take its exclusive store count to 30 and MBO count to 500+ by the end of this year.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

