Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Adani Australia on Thursday received its final environmental approval needed to begin work on its Carmichael mine in Central Queensland.

"Today our remarkable journey of conviction, resilience and commitment in Australia enters a new phase," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

"I am thankful to the Queensland government and the Australian federal government for believing in the Adani Group's vision of strengthening India's energy security and creating new opportunities for the people of Australia," he said in a statement.

Acquired by Adani in 2010, the project is slated to produce 8 to 10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year and cost up to 1.5 billion dollars. However, it has been stuck in court battles and opposition from environmental groups.

CEO of Adani Mining Lucas Dow said the company is ready to start work on the Carmichael Project and deliver the jobs these regions so badly need.

"Adani Mining received advice today from the Queensland Government's Department of Environment and Science that the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan (GDEMP) has been finalised and approved. Throughout the past eight years, regional Queenslanders have been beside us every step of the way and we thank them for their on-going support," he said.

The approval states that the plan complies with all regulatory conditions set by the Australian and state governments, bringing to a close a two-year process of rigorous scientific inquiry, review and approvals. This includes relevant reviews by Australia's pre-eminent scientific organisations Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and Geoscience Australia.

The finalisation of the GDEMP and Black-throated Finch Management Plan paves the way for construction to commence on the Carmichael Project and the delivery of much-needed jobs for regional Queenslanders.

Moving forward, the company said, Adani Australia's priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who works on the project and that all construction activity meets the strict environmental requirements that the company has agreed to meet in its management plans and approvals.

Over the coming days, preparatory activities such as finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions will continue.

These preparatory actions will enable it to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, water management and civil earthworks on the mine site. The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks.

The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp up and construction, with Rockhampton and Townsville the primary hubs for employment. The Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions will also benefit from work packages and employment opportunities.

Adani Group is one of India's largest integrated infrastructure conglomerates with interests in resources (coal mining and trading), logistics (ports, logistics, shipping and rail), energy (renewable and thermal power generation, transmission and distribution), and agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence.

