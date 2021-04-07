Adani Electricity brings green energy to Mumbai customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) said on Wednesday it is launching a green energy initiative in the city under which customers will have the flexibility to set their own targets for renewable energy.

AEML customers can approach for options to buy RE power under the current Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) announced scheme of providing 100 per cent RE power by paying 66 paisa extra.

The company will be able to provide RE certificates to customers as AEML will receive 700 MW supply from hybrid solar and wind generation in Rajasthan towards end of 2022-23. It will also add an additional 1,000 MW power with substantial component of green energy.

"AEML is committed to sustainability and aligned to India's commitments under the Paris Agreement to achieve renewable energy targets," it said in a statement.



AEML will source over 30 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2023 and further increase this share to 50 per cent by way of consent already being sought from MERC to add additional 1,000 MW of round-the-clock power with more than 51 per cent component from RE.

The innovative step will be a significant contribution for customers to meet their sustainability goals, said AEML.

Through a combination of direct renewable energy supply and indirect offsets, AEML will enable its corporate customers to meet their sustainability commitments in Mumbai and at a global level.

As the company significantly scales up its renewable energy projects, AEML will empower its customers to choose the source of their energy, making green electrons accessible to everyone and enabling the green energy transition," said AEML's CEO and Managing Director Kandarp Patel.

"We can guarantee 100 per cent green energy supply and certificates in Mumbai without any modifications or disruptions. We will create customised renewable energy solutions for all customers to take full advantage of the renewable energy opportunities and achieve their sustainability goals." (ANI)

