Adani Enterprises Q1 consolidated EBIDTA edges up by 85 pc to Rs 896 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported 39 per cent increase in its consolidated total income for the April to June quarter to Rs 10,686 crore versus Rs 7,664 crore for the corresponding period in previous year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 85 per cent to Rs 896 crore compared to Rs 484 crore in Q1 FY19. The profit after tax attributable to owners for Q1 FY 20 increased 2.5 times to Rs 601 crore versus Rs 169 crore in Q1 FY 19.

This includes one-time income of Rs 328 crore recognised in mine development and operations (MDO) business.

"Adani Enterprises continues to make significant strides in lining up the next set of businesses that include airport management, data centre parks, roads, water infrastructure, and defence and aerospace," said Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

"Its business portfolio has never been such stronger and each of these businesses led by a focus on growth markets with offerings in the right product segments and compelling value proposition," he said in a statement.

In MDO business at Parsa Kente coal mines in Chattisgarh, the company supplied washed coal of 2.39 million tonnes to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam in Q1 FY20 as compared to 2.15 million tonnes in Q1 FY19, showing an increase of 11 per cent.

Adani established India's largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra Special Economic Zone. The plant has an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatt fully integrated cell and module manufacturing unit. Q1 FY20 volumes increased by 191 per cent to 236 megawatt modules versus 81 megawatt modules in Q1 FY19.

In food business, the company maintained its leadership position with its Fortune brand and continues to lead the refined edible oil market with more than 20 per cent market share.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. (ANI)

