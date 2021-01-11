Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar power plant in UP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), said on Monday it has commissioned 25 megawatt solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The plant has a power purchase agreement with Noida Power Company Ltd at Rs 3.08 per kilowatt hour. With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 2,975 MW.

The plant will be connected to an energy network operation centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80-plus solar and wind plants across diverse locations in the country.



AGEL recently commissioned and announced a 100 MW solar power plant despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic backed by advance resource planning.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,820 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Managing Director and CEO Vneet S. Jaain said Adani Green is on its course to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the world's largest renewable power company by 2030.

"It also reinforces AGEL's commitment to lead India's transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence," he said in a statement.

(ANI)

