The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains grid-connected solar and wind farm projects
Adani Green commissions 50 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:48 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned 50 megawatt of wind energy generation capacity in Kutch district of Gujarat.
The company has a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for 25 years. AGEL is implementing 725 MW of wind projects in the region.
"We plan to commission further 225 MW wind capacity in the area by the second half of 2020 for which the evacuation infrastructure is already in place," the company said in a statement.
The evacuation infrastructure connects the plant end-pooling sub-station (Ratadia PSS) of the wind projects to the Bhuj pool sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd at 220 kilovolt level through 59 km double circuit transmission lines.
While the Ratadia PSS has been partially charged to the extent of 300 MW evacuation capacity, the balance will be charged in sync with planned commissioning schedule of projects over the next 15 months, AGEL said.
With this, 2.42 government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) of renewable energy projects are operational. AGEL has a total portfolio 5.29 GWAC portfolio of renewable capacity of which 2.87 is under implementation, it said.
AGEL is one of the largest renewable companies in India with a current project portfolio of 5,290 MW at 64 locations spread across 11 states. It plans to become a 15,000 MW renewable energy generator by 2025.
(ANI)

