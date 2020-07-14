Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has reported operational solar capacity of 2,198 megawatts in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21) as compared to 2,148 MW in the previous quarter.

The company's operational wind capacity was 247 MW at the end of June, the company said in an operational update. AGEL increased its total capacity by 50 MW to 2,595 MW for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The plant availability continues to be high and net export of 1,173 million units, up 11 per cent year-on-year. Solar irradiation is lower by 2.13 per cent in Q1 FY21 as compared to Q1 FY20, resulting in lower capacity utilisation factor.

AGEL said it has commissioned 50 MW Kilaj solar plant at Rawra in Rajasthan after the project was awarded from Solar Energy Corporation of India at a tariff of Rs 2.54 per unit. (ANI)

