Adani Green's total capacity rises 65 pc year-on-year in April-June quarter

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Total operational capacity for Adani Green Energy increased 65 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY23.

At the end of June, the operational capacity stands at 5,800 megawatts, as against the 3,520-megawatt same period the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the said quarter, the Adani group company commissioned India's first solar-wind hybrid project of 390 megawatts at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.



The sale of energy increased by 73 per cent on a year-to-year basis backed by robust capacity addition and performance in solar, wind and hybrid portfolios.

An investment of $500 million was received from Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) as primary capital in AGEL. This helps deleverage the balance sheet, and strengthen the credit rating profile thereby helping reduce the cost of capital and support future growth, the regulatory filing explained.

Adani group commenced its renewable journey in India through its company Adani Green Energy in 2015 by setting up the then-largest solar power project in the world. (ANI)

