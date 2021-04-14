Adani SECOL commissions 50 MW solar power plant in UP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 14 (ANI): Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd (ASECOL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has commissioned a 50 megawatt solar power plant at Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at Rs 3.07 per kilowatt hour.

The commissioning takes AGEL's total operational renewable capacity to 3,520 MW, a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.



With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational solar generation capacity of over 3GW.

AGEL has total renewable capacity of 15,240 MW, including 11,720 MW that has been awarded and is at different stages of implementation.

Like all its other assets, the newly-commissioned plant will be managed by Adani Group's intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform. (ANI)

