Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in Maharashtra on TBCB model

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, has received the letter of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in the state for a period of 35 years.

This will be the first-ever 400-kilovolt substation facility in the city of Mumbai.

The project Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Pvt Ltd comprises of 34 km of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines along with 400 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Vikhroli in Mumbai.

"This project is critical as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city," ATL said in a statement. "It will enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and thus help in meeting the future demand of the city."

The project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

"This win in Maharashtra will not only help the company reinforce its position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India but also allow an additional source of power and bring down the cost of power for the citizens of Mumbai," ATL said.

ATL is the transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. ATL has a cumulative transmission network of 14,738 circuit km of which 11,477 circuit km is operational and 3,261 circuit km at various stages of construction.

"With India's energy requirement set to quadruple in coming years, ATL is fully geared to create a strong and reliable power transmission network and work actively towards achieving 'Power for All' by 2022," it said.

(ANI)

