Adani Transmission is the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India
Adani Transmission is the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India

Adani Transmission gets LoIs for two transmission projects

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:22 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Adani Transmission has obtained letters of intent for two transmission projects one each in Rajasthan and Gujarat, which will span 35 years.
The first project Bikaner-Khetri Transmission Ltd consists of 480 circuit km of 765-kilovolt line along with associated transmission system. It is being constructed to establish transmission system associated with long-term applications from Rajasthan Solar Energy Zone part D. The project has been awarded to Adani Transmission through tariff-based competitive bidding process.
"The win takes the company closer to its ambitious target of setting up 20,000 circuit km of transmission lines by 2022," it said in a statement.
The second project WRSS XXI (A) Transco Ltd consists of 272 circuit km of 765 kilovolt line and 3,000 mega-volt-ampere transformation capacity. It is being constructed to strengthen the transmission system for relieving over loadings observed in Gujarat intra-state system due to renewable energy injections in Bhuj.
"This will not only help the company reinforce its position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India but also allow it to contribute towards infrastructure development of the state and country," Adani Transmission said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:31 IST

Hubhopper gives creators their own personal podcast website

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI): India's largest platform for podcasts and audio content, Hubhopper, with over a million hours of content across 15 Indian languages has just released a new tool that gives podcasters their own personal podcast website with multiple playback options, social links and

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:35 IST

Sensex falls over 360 points, Nifty slips below 10,900 as realty...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity indices continued the downtrend during early hours on Friday in line with global stocks which took another beating after US President Donald Trump said he will impose 10 per cent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of Chinese imports from Septe

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Airtel reports loss of Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss for the April to June quarter at Rs 2,866 crore, amid a bruising tariff battle with rival Reliance Jio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:33 IST

Marico Q1 net profit moves up by 22 pc to Rs 315 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico on Thursday posted a 21.6 per cent increase in first quarter net profit to Rs 315 crore, compared to Rs 250 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Central bank buying and ETF inflow boosts H1 global gold demand

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The global gold demand was 1,123 tonnes in the second quarter (April to June) of 2019, up eight per cent year-on-year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:08 IST

Central celebrates one day free shopping on 3rd August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates 'One Day of Free Shopping' on August 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Jitendra e-vehicles welcomes government's move to keep EV pocket friendly

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nasik-based Jitendra Electric vehicles welcomed the decision of fixing reasonable GST rates to EVs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Pop-up King Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India with exciting offers

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India on Thursday announced attractive deals and offers on its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:02 IST

Crystal HR signs up big names in Telangana for its end-to-end HR Software

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crystal HR, a fast-growing software product company, offering web, mobile, and cloud-based digital transformation solutions for a wide range of Human Resource operations, established its presence in Telangana by bagging orders for its flagship Em

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:48 IST

Amazon Web Services announces opening of AWS Middle East (Bahrain) Region

Seattle [USA] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), on Thursday announced the opening of the AWS Middle East (Bahrain) region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:45 IST

JCBL launches Destiny, the super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): JCBL Limited, a name synonymous to building world-class mobility solutions, has recently launched its latest product Destiny, a super-luxury travel coach at Prawaas 2019, Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:41 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales of 2,79,465 units in July 2019

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor company registered sales of 279,465 units in July 2019 as against 3,21,179 units in the month of July 2018.

Read More
iocl