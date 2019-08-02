Adani Transmission gets LoIs for two transmission projects

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Adani Transmission has obtained letters of intent for two transmission projects one each in Rajasthan and Gujarat, which will span 35 years.

The first project Bikaner-Khetri Transmission Ltd consists of 480 circuit km of 765-kilovolt line along with associated transmission system. It is being constructed to establish transmission system associated with long-term applications from Rajasthan Solar Energy Zone part D. The project has been awarded to Adani Transmission through tariff-based competitive bidding process.

"The win takes the company closer to its ambitious target of setting up 20,000 circuit km of transmission lines by 2022," it said in a statement.

The second project WRSS XXI (A) Transco Ltd consists of 272 circuit km of 765 kilovolt line and 3,000 mega-volt-ampere transformation capacity. It is being constructed to strengthen the transmission system for relieving over loadings observed in Gujarat intra-state system due to renewable energy injections in Bhuj.

"This will not only help the company reinforce its position as the largest private sector transmission company operating in India but also allow it to contribute towards infrastructure development of the state and country," Adani Transmission said in a statement. (ANI)

