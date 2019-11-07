The company is the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India
The company is the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India

Adani Transmission reports strong Q2 performance with PAT up 82 pc at Rs 230 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:06 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, on Thursday consolidated profit after tax of Rs 230 crore for Q2 FY20, up 82 per cent against Rs 89.5 crore year-on-year.
Consolidated operational EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was Rs 1,082 crore, up 63 per cent.
The transmission business saw operational EBITDA of Rs 623 crore, up 23 per cent with a margin of 92 per cent while distribution business reported operational EBITDA of Rs 459 crore, up 190 per cent.
"With the government's accelerated efforts towards scaling infrastructure and improving electrification in rural areas, Adani Transmission is poised to support this growth," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. "We will continue to explore opportunities for growth by leveraging our strong transmission network," he said in a statement.
During the period under review, the company received a letter of intent to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Gujarat through tariff based competitive bidding process. The project Lakadia Banaskantha Transco Ltd is 360 circuit km at level of 765 kilovolt at Lakadia and Banaskantha substations.
Besides, Adani Transmission received a letter of intent for the project Jam Khambaliya Transco Ltd which is a 40 circuit km of 400 kilovolt direct current line along with 400 kilovolt substation.
With the completion of the ongoing projects, the company's total network will be 14,738 circuit km. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscrib

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:06 IST

Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Digpu): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:02 IST

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Intuit QuickBooks Online Accountant, India's first all-in-one...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Intuit QuickBooks today announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Accountant in India - an online practice management solution specifically designed for Chartered Accountants (CAs) to take their practice to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Dr Sudhir Giri - creating new job opportunities is one of the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A huge number of instructed jobless youth, making new position openings is probably the greatest test looked by the Indian government today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 up by 37 pc at Rs 256 cr on diversified portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Aditya Birla Capital Ltd said on Thursday its consolidated profit after tax after minority interest in Q2 FY2019-20 grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 256 crore on the back of a diversified business portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:42 IST

Sahyadri Industries Ltd's EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) gets Green...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' manufactured by Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Pune) was awarded the 'GreenPro Ecolabel- Green Product Certification by CII-Godrej GBC (Confederation of Indian Industries - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Nifty settles above 12,000 mark, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Thursday with the Nifty index closing above 12,000 mark for the first time since June 3.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:52 IST

Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:48 IST

Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit up 12.6 pc at Rs 1,064 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the second fiscal quarter at Rs 1,064 crore with resulting net profit margin at 13.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:31 IST

SimilarWeb, Altudo help Indian brands leverage digital insights...

Tel Aviv [Israel]/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): SimilarWeb, the world's leading market Intelligence Company, with their partner Altudo, customer experience and martech company, have helped brands create personalized digital experiences and strategies that drive revenue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:29 IST

3EA, knowledge based consulting group, enters NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A home grown management consulting group 3EA has significant presence in India and Singapore by 7 Knowledge Centres.

Read More
iocl