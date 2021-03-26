ADB annual meet to focus on collaboration for resilient, green recovery

Manila [The Philippines], March 25 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold its 54th annual meeting of the board of governors in a virtual format from May 3 to 5 with a focus on deepening collaboration for a resilient and green recovery from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"The pandemic had a significant impact in peoples' lives throughout the world and in our region. We have worked closely with our developing members to support their response to Covid-19," said ADB Secretary Muhammad Ehsan Khan.

"As the focus shifts to complex task of shaping the region's recovery, the annual meeting provides an excellent opportunity to develop approaches to balancing response efforts, including vaccine access, and support for a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery," said Khan.



"Working together in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, we will be able to surmount the challenges ahead."

Annual meeting seminars featuring government, industry, academic and other leaders will explore a range of topics including shaping Asia's economic reset; regional cooperation for a resilient future; the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26); venture capital and recovery; a woman-focused recovery for a more inclusive future; and the launch of the Asia Pacific Tax Hub among others.

The agenda also feature a set of sessions with civil society organisations.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea are expected to meet virtually on sidelines of the meeting.

ADB's annual meetings are attended by ADB governors, who are mostly finance ministers, central bankers and other high-ranking ministers of ADB members, as well as participants from the international development community, private sector, civil society, academia, media and other stakeholders. (ANI)

