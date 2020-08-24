Adi Reddy's love for cricket made him a top cricket analyst

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI/Digpu): Adi Reddy shared his knowledge about cricket over his YouTube and social media and that made him the top icon that he is today.

Cricket has always been a very popular sport in the world. It is not just a sport, but also a part of our lives. In a country like India, cricket is considered to be one of the most prestigious sports. It has given us many top players over the years.

There was a time when fantasy cricket was getting much popular in the country. This completely turned Adi Reddy's life and helped him become a top cricket analyst in the country. He took to his YouTube channel and twitter account to share his opinion and expert advice on cricket matches. This gained him a lot of popularity and followers on his social media handles. He is a renowned name in the cricket analysis industry.

Born in a humble family in Nellore, Adi Reddy was never fond of cricket. He worked hard just to earn a living for his family. He started his professional career as an electrical engineer in a small-scale company.

Journey to the Top

With the domestic cricket and Indian Premier League matches, he started getting high performing stats in some of the top platforms like Dream11, Batball 11, Gamezy, and myfab11. It helped him to become one of the top players in fantasy cricket. But this didn't last for a long time. He had to go through a rough patch when he lost his nominees. On his way to success, he had to face a lot of ups and downs.

He reached a point where he struggled to find a way. However, Adi is a strong believer of the power of failures before success.

"One should believe in their abilities and talent. If you fail to accept your failure or feel like giving up, you will never succeed," he said.

After a rough patch, he started progressing. Soon, he recreated his own space in the cricket analysis industry. His predictions and previews started gaining popularity on his YouTube channel. This gained him about 100k followers.

Guiding the Follower Tribe

He started guiding his fellow fantasy cricket players with his in-depth research and accurate analysis. He shared his knowledge about cricket with them that made him the icon that he is today.

Adi Reddy's dedication and love for cricket helped to become one of the top cricket analysts in the country. His suggestions and updates have helped people win contests. On-field or Off-field, Adi is always ready to help his followers. He credits his success to the struggles he faced in his life. Despite failing and facing numerous challenges, he refused to give up. Instead, he improved himself and achieved success.

Just so you know, Adi Reddy is currently linked with many of the reputed fantasy cricket platforms. Notably, fantasy cricket is becoming quite an important segment of the gaming industry. As a result of this, there is quite a buzz about becoming a Dream11 expert or a Fantasy Cricket expert in general. Many new players are also trying their luck in the fantasy cricket segment.

The secret to Become Successful in Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy cricket has come a long way in recent years. If one wants to succeed in fantasy cricket, one needs to work on enhancing strategies and knowledge. One also needs a virtual team consisting of real players to win the competition.

In the words of cricket analyst Adi Reddy, "You can face failures but should never give up. Persistence is key. If you want success, then work for it persistently."

As far as strategies are concerned, one needs to understand the match conditions and observe the details very minutely - selecting players, understanding their stats and those of the new players also. Most importantly, one needs to be open to taking risks.

