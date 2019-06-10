Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquires 'Jaypore'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited begins a new chapter in its growth story with 100 per cent acquisition of 'Jaypore'; an Indian online and offline retailer, that offers curated collections of handmade, handwoven and handcrafted apparel, jewellery, home textiles and accents, based on craft forms, from all over India.

The Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ['ABFRL'] today approved the signing of Share Purchase agreement to acquire Jaypore. The business comprises online and offline operations. The proposed acquisition is subject to necessary statutory approvals and signing of definitive agreement(s).

"Ethnic wear is the largest segment in the Indian fashion apparel market. While ABFRL has built a diversified portfolio of brands across different segments, ethnic wear space is currently under-represented in our bouquet of offerings to consumers. The proposed acquisition is, therefore, a great strategic addition to our portfolio and gives us a strong footing in a segment that is growing in double digits", said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL.

"Jaypore is a brand with strong equity and with a differentiated offering of products based on Indian crafts. It provides a great platform for us to build a strong presence in the Ethnic segment and in accessories and home segment. This acquisition will further strengthen leadership position of ABFRL in the branded fashion space", he added.

