Administrative building of RRTS at Duhai Depot almost ready

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Construction work of the administrative building of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) being built at Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad, is almost complete, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Duhai Depot is part of the priority section of RRTS that covers an area of 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The work at the Duhai Depot is being expedited to ensure early completion.

"The work of laying the RRTS track and installation of OHE at the depot is being completed on a priority basis," it said.

The operational control centre of the RRTS corridor will also be set up at Duhai Depot. All the administration work of this depot will be undertaken through this administrative building. One more depot and one stabling yard for RRTS trains are being set up at Modipuram and Jangpura, respectively.

The administrative building will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, along with various modern systems, state-of-the-art labs, simulator rooms, central work and various equipment rooms.



The building is designed to have multiple rooms/facilities, which include labs for various sophisticated systems such as Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Lab, Platform Screen Door (PSD) Lab, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Lab, Telecom Lab etc, and equipment rooms such as signal equipment room, telecom equipment room, IT server room, and Bridge Management System (BMS) panel room.

The building will also be equipped with a train simulator room, where information about the operations of the train and its system along with training on how to deal in real-time and real situations will be imparted to the trainees, the statement said.

The interiors of the regional rail train coaches featuring its commuter-centric facilities were recently unveiled at Duhai depot. The coaches will soon be delivered to the depot from Savli in Gujarat. The maintenance and subsequent cleaning facilities of the RRTS trains will be provided at this depot.

RRTS is a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. The project is being developed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) - a joint venture company of Govt of India and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"NCRTC, through its ambitious RRTS project, endeavours to make the overall experience of the commuters pleasant and enjoyable and encourage people to use public transport," the statement released by NCRTC said. (ANI)

