ADROSONIC carves out Quality Model Office, makes in-house war horse Neeraj its head

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a heart-warming gesture to promote in-house talent and recognise sterling contributions to the growth of the organisation, Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has elevated its program manager Neeraj Kumar as the Head of 'Quality Model Office'.

With growth, it is important to ensure ADROSONIC preserves its quality-driven and stakeholder-centric service delivery approach. Quality Model Office has been set up to ensure 'Quality Governance' in every aspect of delivery. Neeraj, who has been associated with ADROSONIC since its inception, will be heading this and reporting to co-founder and COO Sonal.

In his new role, Neeraj will be responsible for establishing Quality Model Governance, best practices, and optimising delivery efficiency, processes and procedures in quality across all service units and functions within ADROSONIC.

An engineering graduate from BIT, Mesra, Neeraj recently completed his senior management programme from IIM Ahmedabad.



Going down the memory lane, an elated Neeraj said: "I joined ADROSONIC as a Manager Consultant in 2014 and since then the journey and experience has been phenomenal. From a QA services team, we are now a Digital Assurance Services unit. The employee-oriented rich culture at ADROSONIC has enabled us to learn, collaborate and grow while working on challenging assignments."

"I am really thankful to management at ADROSONIC for sponsoring my Senior Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad recently, which has enabled me to add more value and contribute more to the organisation," he added.

ADROSONIC co-founder and COO Sonal said: "Neeraj has been a pillar of support for our core team since inception. His elevation is well-deserved. As the company vests him with more responsibilities, I wish him luck for a fascinating growth trajectory ahead."

