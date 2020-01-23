Advancells Group, IFC concluded their three-day workshop on Regenerative Medicine

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI/Business Wire India): On Saturday, January 18 2020, the Advancells Group and the International Fertility Center together ended their first workshop - Sub-Specialty Training in Application of Regenerative Medicine (STAR 2020).

The three-day workshop had specialized doctors, medical practitioners, learned scientists of Advancells, the leaders in cell manufacturing and processes and IFC, one of India's most prestigious Fertility institutes who were joined by candidates with MBBS/BAMS/BHMS/BPharma and Master's degree in Life Sciences.

The key-note speaker of the workshop was Dr Rita Bakshi, founder and chairperson of International Fertility Centre, the oldest fertility clinic and one of the most renowned IVF clinics in India, one of the organizers of the event.

Participants also had a privilege to listen to Dr Sachin Kadam, CTO, Advancells and gain hands-on experience in the preparation of PRP; Liposuction method; and Bone Marrow aspiration. All these techniques were talked about at length and demonstrated in the form of manual and kit-based models to help the candidates gain exposure.

Dr Punit Prabha, Head of Clinical Research and Dr Shradha Singh Gautam, Head of Lab Operations at Advancells successfully set the base of stem cell biology for the participants who were experts in gynecology field, stem cell research and pain specialist.

With the help of detailed analysis of 'Application of PRP for Skin rejuvenation'; 'Preparation of Micro-fragmented Adipose Tissue and Nano Fat & SVF (Stromal Vascular Fraction) from Adipose Tissue'; and 'Cell Culturing and Expansion in a Laboratory', applicants understood the application of stem cells in aesthetics, cosmetology, and anti-ageing.

"Educating young scientists about stem cells is important for us. With this workshop, we wanted to discuss and share the challenges and lessons we have learned in our journey of curing our customers," said Vipul Jain, founder and CEO of Advancells Group.

"We wanted to establish a more concrete knowledge base in the presence of subject matter experts and help our attendees in more possible ways. We are hopeful to have successfully achieved what we claimed with this workshop," he added.

Given the resounding success of the Sub-Specialty Training in Application of Regenerative Medicine (STAR 2020), it's hoped that the future events shall offer even greater wisdom to the participants by helping them improve and the lead the community into the age of greater awareness.

