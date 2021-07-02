Advantage Club forays in Fintech Services, announces an early salary access feature

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, one of the leading Employee Engagement platforms in South East Asia, has made its foray into financial services with the launch of an early salary access feature that will let professionals and employees take a portion of their salaries before their payday to help them if they are caught short.

The feature is integrated with the Advantage club platform and presently is only available in India but very soon, over 1 million Advantage Club members at 400 plus organisations worldwide will be able to benefit from the early salary feature.

* Inspired by demand from corporate partners amid COVID second wave, the company aims to serve over 400+ corporates worldwide with the early salary feature in the next 150 days.

* After becoming a globally recognised brand in Employee Engagement, the company has set sights on becoming a major player in Financial Wellness Programs.

The company's vision is to serve employees from over 100 corporates within 3 months with early access to salaries and nearly 400 plus corporates in the next 5 months. The company aims to create the largest employee-centric financial wellness platform in the country. Through its Financial Wellness Offerings, it has set out to help employees create a financial cushion in times of need.



"Advantage Club over the years has acquired actionable insights on the pain points of employees, their credit needs and how the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated that need. These insights led us to devise an early salary solution that could address the situation and help employees in our partner companies get access to alternative digital finance for free or at nominal fees compared to current industry standards," said Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-founder at Advantage Club.

The early salary feature can be accessed through the already existing digital infrastructure of Advantage club and won't disrupt cash flows for partner companies. Neither will it add any extra costs to HR; instead, the early salary feature in sync with the employee engagement platform will lead to a more committed workforce. Thus, increasing satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

"Post demonetisation, the Fintech industry in India has grown leaps and bounds, and we are very excited to enter the industry at this crucial stage when it is at an inflexion point. Despite the recent growth, the Indian financial wellness market is still untapped and ripe for disruption. The early salary product is just the beginning; we have a range of pioneering digital financial services in the pipeline that have the potential to transform the fintech landscape," Deorah added.

Launched in 2016, Advantage Club runs a corporate discount platform & an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. The company recently announced its foray in 70+ countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, USA, UK and others. The company's vision is to focus majorly on the Southeast Asian and MENA markets. The core idea behind the company is to help organisations in elevating employee engagement and reduce attrition by seamless AI-powered practical benefits and rewards. With 370+ corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, Hexaware, EY, Amdocs and Mphasis, Advantage Club leads the $10 billion market in SE Asia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

