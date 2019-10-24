Advantage Club
Advantage Club re-inventing USD 3 Billion HR Industry in India

Oct 24, 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the vast outcome of multiple industries and companies in India in the past decade, retaining good talent has become harder, and the role of the HR in planning and driving strategies has become equally important as technology or business leadership.
One such company working in this domain is Advantage Club, India's leading platform for corporate perks, rewards and communities, re-inventing the wheel in the USD 3 billion HR industry in India on how better engagement and lower attrition can happen.
It is evident that highly engaged employees with strong company cultural values outperform their peers across all business metrics: profitability, productivity, customer satisfaction, turnover, etc. In order to excel in employee engagement, organizations must be deliberate in prioritizing work culture and strong management. In the past few years, the HR industry has undergone dynamic shifts in its roles, functions and overall impact in shaping organization.
"The pace of change that we're seeing now in this industry is of a greater magnitude than anything we've seen. With the wave of economic challenges that the globalization has brought till now, corporate are seeking new and innovative ways with rewards and benefits. Advantage Club plans to utilize this opportunity by building deep engagement products further personalized and customized basis each client's requirement," said Sourabh CEO.
Advantage Club offers corporate solutions to improve employee engagement and retention. The platform aggregates unique offers and removes friction for employees in discovering and availing these offers. Rewarding employees also get loaded with discounts, further increasing the effective budget of every organization and creating greater value for awardees.
Social recognition, hobby clubs and internal buy-sell features create a sense of belonging for employees within the company so that retention rates increase and the workplace feels like home, thereby creating exceptional employee experiences, right from on-boarding to exit.
Launched in 2016, Advantage Club focuses on building communities within organizations through products like exclusive employee perks, end-to-end reward; recognition, hobby clubs etc. When corporate enroll with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from 10,000 plus brands across dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and many more.
Employers can run reward programs for employees, peers can appreciate each other, and like-minded employees can interact through their social engine. Founded by UCLA, Microsoft and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, the core idea behind the company is to help organizations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing effective benefit and reward programs.
With 250 plus corporate clients including giants like Concentrix, EY, DXC and Mphasis, Advantage Club has raised $2 million till date from prominent VCs like GrowX Ventures, Sprout Ventures and Axilor Ventures.
