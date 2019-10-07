Advantage Club to hire 100 Employees

New Delhi [India] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's largest employee perks and rewards platform, today announced the company's plans to hire over 100 employees within the next two years.

The hiring will be made across key growth functions of data analytics, business growth and analysis, and technology. Advantage Club recently raised its pre-series A funding from GrowX Ventures, and is on an aggressive growth spree.

"We operate in a $2 Billion market and there are ample growth opportunities to be realised. Within the next two years, we shall be focusing on expanding our operations across the country, and adding more tech led products and features," said Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of Advantage Club.

"We shall be hiring over 100 across-key functions to support the projected growth, within the next 20-24 months," he added.

Launched in 2016, Advantage Club focuses on building communities within organizations through products like exclusive employee perks, end-to-end reward and recognition, hobby clubs etc. When corporates enroll with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from 10,000+ brands across dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and many more.

Employers can run reward programs for employees, peers can appreciate each other, and like-minded employees can interact through their social engine. Founded by UCLA, Microsoft and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, the core idea behind the company is to help organizations in elevating employee satisfaction and reduce attrition by executing effective benefit and reward programs. With 250+ corporate clients including giants like Concentrix, EY, DXC and Mphasis, Advantage Club has raised $2 million till date from prominent VCs like GrowX Ventures, Sprout Ventures and Axilor ventures.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

