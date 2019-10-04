AFDC presents Flickstree Asian Designer Week season 9

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): The ninth season of AFDC presents Flickstree Asian Designer Week (ADW) is about to hit India's fashion brigade with its loudest and trendiest bang.

The three-day fashion extravaganza is scheduled from October 4th to 6th at the prestigious A Dot by GNH in Gurugram, Delhi NCR. The event platform promises to be a turning point for India's fashion industry as it pairs runway shows with high profile business networking and knowledge sessions.

A one-of-its-kind fashion event with a razor-sharp business edge, the Festive Winter Edition 2019 is organized by FIO Dot Global Pvt Ltd under the guidance and support of the Asian Fashion Design Council (AFDC).

The ninth season is presented by AFDC and Flickstree and powered by A Dot by GNH and R2S Events & Entertainment. Since its inception in October 2015, ADW has progressively become an inspirational platform for young fashion designers from across the country to show their creativity.

ADW has to its credit the support of well-established national and international designers, buyers, industry veterans, media personalities, as well as businesses, institutes, and government organizations. As a high profile fashion event, ADW is something that fashionistas look forward to with much anticipation.

In its ninth season, ADW will continue with its streak of fashion, design innovation, creativity, and grandiose presentation. Not only is the designer line-up an impressive one, but the concurrent events planned around the runway shows are worth the wait.

More than 40 designers, ranging from young and budding talent, will showcase their work across 12 runway shows during the course of three days. The opening show will be presented by ace designer Dhruv Sehgal while the grand finale will be helmed by the dynamic Rosy Ahluwalia along with some of the young designers.

"We are very excited to host this season as this is our major step towards building a business-centric and knowledge-sharing platform in the field of fashion and design. We were known for our runway shows and events; however, we are working towards a bigger vision. Our vision of building a global fashion network and B2B marketplace has taken its root. We will be making some big announcements during the event and we invite all the brands and industry professionals to come and be a part of our journey", said Robby Rawat, Managing Director Mentioned, FIO | ADW.

"It gives us immense pleasure to see our young designers showcase their talent on our platform every season. And this season is very special as we are hosting it for the very first time in Gurugram with our young and budding designers. This season we have received entries from across the country and we have a bigger platform to offer them. In addition to the creative side, we are also focusing on educating them about the export and retail opportunities and hence we are also conducting an exclusive buyer meet with them", said Vivek Rawat, Creative Director Mentioned, FIO | ADW.

This season, it is also hosting the Fashion & Design Conclave presented by Skootr, India's leading chain of premium serviced workspaces. The conclave is a knowledge-intensive platform to ignite young minds in the fields of fashion & technology. The conclave will host knowledge-sharing sessions including talk shows, workshop and industry meet. Most importantly, it is also facilitating the start-up Pitch, a session to help young start-ups raise funds for their billion-dollar dreams. The event will be attended by more than 100 plus investors and professionals in the relevant industry.

Additionally, this season the fight to win the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent' has become fierce as the winners get to take home cash rewards, the passport to international fashion weeks, recognition and global incubation opportunities.

The associate sponsors for season 9 are Whizdom Club (Global Incubation Partner), Pee Safe (Hygiene Partner), Nature's Tattva (DIY Beauty Partner), Taurus Sarovar Portico (Hospitality Partner), Pressto (Wardrobe Maintenance Partner), F Stroke (Digital Media Partner).

The world is your marketplace

Apart from the runway shows, ADW 2019 provides a B2B exhibition space for designers to showcase their work and engage with potential buyers. It's an open connection for all fashion professionals, such as designers, buyers, fabric manufacturers, retailers, and stylists, to network and exchange business ideas as well as to collaborate and conceive alliances.

A potpourri of great ideas

The ADW 2019 Conclave presented by Skootr is a well-curated concept that includes talk shows, workshops and investors meets. The talk shows bring industry experts in an open forum where ideas are discussed and debated. Having a practical hands-on session on a specific skill set is the idea behind the intensive workshops while the investor meeting is designed as a unique opportunity for fashion start-ups to present their business plan to a group of angel investors. ADW 2019 will round off with highly entertaining after-parties at the end of each day.

ADW 2019 at a glance

Day 1: The event starts off with the welcome note, brand presentations, and product launch. This gives way to the opening show by ace designer Dhruv Sehgal.

Day 2: The opening ceremony is followed by the NextGen designer show in which budding designers will compete for the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent Season 9'. The day will be driven by the young designers/labels, followed by a show by established designers/labels. The evening of Day 2 will be followed by the investors & start-up Meet. The day will close with a show of three NewGen Designers/Label - Anjini Sharma, Apoorva Mahajan and Kaya Creations with K.

Day 3: The last lap of young designers will vie for the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent Season 9', followed by the buyers and influencers meet. This will culminate in Talk Shows on 'Runway to Export' and 'Under the Influence'. The Influencers show will start the evening of Day 3, which will lead to the Emerging Designer Award, the Closing Ceremony and the Grand Finale by dynamic designer Rosy Ahluwalia along with budding designers.

Season 9 of ADW is all set to make a deep impact - on fashion, business, and innovation!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)