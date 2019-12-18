afdindia announces admissions for AFD Synopsis Plus

Kochi (Kerala) [India] Dec 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year more than 70,000 students appear for the NIFT entrance examination. Out of these only, around 3000 students are able to secure a seat in India's premier fashion institute for Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and Postgraduate programs. NIFT exam pattern includes General Ability Test (GAT), Creative Ability Test (CAT) and Situation Test.

afdindia, the oldest design exam coaching institute in India, prepares students for NIFT, NID, CEED, UCEED & NATA exams. afdindia, has now, announced the admissions to a new batch of AFD Synopsis Plus. The ten days long session is designed by NIFT/NID/IIT alumnus and will begin on December 22.

To gear up students for the admission tests, of NIFT & NID, the AFD Synopsis Plus course focuses on strengthening the concepts in Creative Thinking, Drawing, Colour, Design, Arithmetic, Reading Comprehension, Reasoning, and General Knowledge. The module also covers a series of mock tests to prepare the candidates to manage time during the examinations.

Shortlisted candidates for BDes from the written entrance examination are required to take a Situation Test, which is a hands-on test to evaluate the candidate's skills for material handling and innovative ability on a given situation with a given set of materials. The written entrance test takes place every year in January and the situation test takes place in April.

"We are seeing a rise in the number of students opting for creative courses. Every year the number of students preparing for the entrance exams of art, architecture, design and fashion institutes is steadily increasing. However, to be able to get admission to some of the best institutes, one has to prepare methodically and smartly. At afdindia, we believe in smart, focussed preparation under the guidance of experts in this field," said Vinny Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, afdindia.

