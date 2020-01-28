afdindia launches new centre at Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): afdindia, one of India's oldest design entrance exam coaching institutes, launches its new centre at Edappally, Kochi.

afdindia specialises in preparing students for NIFT, NID, CEED, UCEED & NATA exams. afdindia's new centre at Edappally will focus exclusively on preparing students for NATA. The new centre has been launched considering the rising number of students applying for NATA exam coaching.

Every year more than 100,000 students apply for NATA entrance examination. Out of these, only a few students can secure a seat in India's premier architecture colleges. The NATA exam pattern includes two sections, Part A comprises of mathematics and general aptitude while Part B constitutes drawing and architectural aptitude test.

To gear up students for the architecture admission tests, afdindia has a specially developed curriculum designed by subject experts and architects, with more than two decades of experience in NATA and JEE2 entrance exam coaching.

afdindia enables students to strengthen drawing skills, spatial/ visualisation skills, non-verbal reasoning skills, knowledge in architectural terms, historical architecture structures, famous architects and iconic buildings.

The institute also conducts classes in advanced level Mathematics and special sessions on perspective and elevations. Their coaching classes cover a series of mock tests to prepare the candidates to manage time during the examinations.

"Every year the number of students preparing for the entrance exam for architecture is steadily increasing. We have launched our new centre at Edappally, Kochi to cater to this growing demand," said Julie James, Founder Director, afdindia.

"We have specially designed and customised courses for the students to help them get admission in some of the premier institutes like CEPT, JJ College of Architecture, SPA, IITs, NITs, etc. At afdindia, we believe in smart, focussed preparation under the guidance of experts in this field," added James.

afdindia offers flexible batch timings. Students may apply for evening or weekend classes.

