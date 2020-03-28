afdindia launches online learning classes

Kochi (Kerala) [India] March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): As lockdown to curb novel coronavirus continues, afdindia, India's oldest design entrance exam coaching institute has launched online learning classes for students preparing for NIFT, NID, CEED, UCEED & NATA exams.

The online learning initiative has been introduced for the benefit of students, to help them continue with their preparations for the entrance examinations. This will give students, access to courseware and tutors, from anywhere.

"Our faculties have started to work from home to develop teaching-learning content that can be delivered directly on to the smartphones of students. The present crisis has given us an opportunity to change our teaching model. Online learning also helps in saving travel time and reducing cost of commuting and enable students to learn from anywhere", said Vinny Thomas, CEO, afdindia.

The institute is planning flipped classroom and active learning strategies, where students can view & listen to tutors, during live classes at scheduled times.

There is also opportunity for students to interact with classmates and access study resources from the cloud. Homework and assignments are done by students from home, and uploaded to the cloud, which is reviewed by the tutors; feedback & grades are provided online.

Every year lakhs of students apply for NATA, NIFT & NID entrance examinations. But only a few can secure a seat in the premier design & architecture colleges.

afdindia has developed a curriculum designed by subject experts with more than two decades of experience in the design entrance coaching industry.

Students are put through rigorous training for the first phase of the admission test and once the students clear the written examination, the institute prepares them for phase two, which consists of situation test in NIFT and Studio test in NID.

"With the nationwide lockdown, online learning is the only way to provide classes for the upcoming, NIFT situation test, NID studio test and the architecture entrance exam, NATA. The classes will be conducted on world-class platforms including Google Classrooms, Zoom, YouTube live, etc. We will ensure active participation from students and faculty. The specially designed and customised courses will help the students crack the exams of these premier design institutions. At afdindia, we are using technology to overcome the difficulties our students are facing. Students will be able to avail online content and recorded video classes. We believe in smart, focussed preparation under the guidance of experts", said Julie James, Academic Director, afdindia.

