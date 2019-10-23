Affle files 14 tech patents to strengthen consumer platform offerings

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has filed 14 patents in Singapore and the United States.

The four new patent applications in Singapore are in the areas of conversational marketing and vernacular and voice-based intelligence. Besides, the company has decided to expand the jurisdiction of its 10 patents earlier filed in India by filing in the patent office of the United States as well.

The newly-filed four patents in Singapore power innovations in AI-driven intelligence and automation.

The subject areas include monitoring and integration of intelligent conversational agents, switching between intelligent conversational agents, adoption of user learnings across vernacular contexts and integration of digital assistants with audio content.

The earlier innovations initially filed for patents in India and now being pursued both in India and the United States largely covering various algorithms for ad fraud detection.

These innovations include a blockchain-based decentralised repository of fraudulent nodes and publishers, detection of ad fraud with multiple modalities of network identification and user behaviour, deep learning and machine learning methods to identify fraudulent entities from data.

These also include patent filings for enabling app installation while listening to podcasts. "Vernacular, voice and video will drive the next level of adoption for smart connected devices across emerging markets," said Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle Anuj Khanna Sohum.

"With over 100 patentable claims and a strong patent portfolio, we have added credibility and defensibility to our global IP strategy," he said in a statement.

Affle India Ltd has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru to enhance its continued focus on mobile technology innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.




