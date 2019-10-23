The technology company has a proprietary consumer intelligence platform
The technology company has a proprietary consumer intelligence platform

Affle files 14 tech patents to strengthen consumer platform offerings

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has filed 14 patents in Singapore and the United States.
The four new patent applications in Singapore are in the areas of conversational marketing and vernacular and voice-based intelligence. Besides, the company has decided to expand the jurisdiction of its 10 patents earlier filed in India by filing in the patent office of the United States as well.
The newly-filed four patents in Singapore power innovations in AI-driven intelligence and automation.
The subject areas include monitoring and integration of intelligent conversational agents, switching between intelligent conversational agents, adoption of user learnings across vernacular contexts and integration of digital assistants with audio content.
The earlier innovations initially filed for patents in India and now being pursued both in India and the United States largely covering various algorithms for ad fraud detection.
These innovations include a blockchain-based decentralised repository of fraudulent nodes and publishers, detection of ad fraud with multiple modalities of network identification and user behaviour, deep learning and machine learning methods to identify fraudulent entities from data.
These also include patent filings for enabling app installation while listening to podcasts. "Vernacular, voice and video will drive the next level of adoption for smart connected devices across emerging markets," said Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle Anuj Khanna Sohum.
"With over 100 patentable claims and a strong patent portfolio, we have added credibility and defensibility to our global IP strategy," he said in a statement.
Affle India Ltd has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru to enhance its continued focus on mobile technology innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:18 IST

Supertech gets Rs 293 crore recovery notice for Cape Town project

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Noida Authority has issued a recovery certificate against Supertech Ltd, saying real estate major defaulted on the payment of Rs 253 crore in principal amount for its Cape Town project in Sector 74 of Noida.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:17 IST

The 4th edition of UNESCO-Merck Africa Research Summit- MARS...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the new edition of their 'UNESCO - Merck Africa Research Summit (MARS) 2019' in partnership with African Union in Accra, Ghana on 30th of October 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:14 IST

Moodcafe hosts second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Aamchi Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moodcafe, digital mental health, and wellness platform, launched by alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee, today organized its second edition of 'Time Donation Camp' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:23 IST

Enterprises believe 5G will help generate new revenue streams:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A new market research study by Infosys Knowledge Institute has gathered empirical evidence to show how mass machine communication is expected to be the most transformed application with 5G and why data security emerges as the most critical barrier to its ad

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:59 IST

Almond Branding is now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Almond Branding has won India's Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging design. Initiated in 2015, 'India's Best Design Awards' are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparen

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:55 IST

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags mega project from HPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Wednesday it has been awarded a mega project by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity gauges flat on global cues, private banks suffer losses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices remained flat on the bourses during early hours of Wednesday amid weak global cues as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

National Committee on Textiles & Clothing (NCTC) proposes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the objective of highlighting the issues and challenges being faced by the textile and clothing industry as well as the urgent policy interventions required to address the same, all the stakeholders of Textile and Clothing Industry, vi

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:38 IST

Delhi's Vivaan Gupta becomes the youngest Indian to travel all...

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just eight years old has become the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:34 IST

Enjoy a fresh and clean Diwali season with HiCare's services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's that time of the year again where you might need India's leading pest control and home hygiene brand HiCare the most.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:26 IST

GSK Pharma closes Q2 revenue up 8 pc at Rs 873 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported revenue for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 873 crore with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:24 IST

The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine Announces its 10th...

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Asian Society for Emergency Medicine (ASEM) and Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI) announces the 10th Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine (ACEM) in New Delhi, India from November 7th-10th, 2019.

Read More
iocl