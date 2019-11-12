The company recently filed 14 patents and set up a new R&D centre in Bengaluru
Affle India reports Q2 PAT growth of 51 pc at Rs 15.6 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 12:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 15.6 crore in the second fiscal quarter (July to September), marking a 51 per cent jump from the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue moved up 40 per cent to Rs 84.7 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 41 per cent to Rs 21.7 crore
For H1 FY20 (April to September), the consolidated revenue totals Rs 159 crore, up by 39 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA at Rs 40 crore (up 47 per cent) and profit after tax at Rs 29 crore (up 60 per cent).
The company generated operating cash flow of Rs 16.7 crore in H1 FY20 compared to Rs 12 lakh in H1 last year.
"Affle's growth strategy is anchored in India, our dominant and largest market, and international emerging markets like southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa where we have a strong on-ground presence," said Chairman and Managing Director Anuj Khanna Sohum.
"The growth in Affle's consumer platform business was well supported by overall consumer trends of greater time spent across connected devices, increased adoption of online payments and consistent growth in digital marketing spends across key industry verticals including e-commerce, food, travel, transport, entertainment/OTT/gaming, healthcare, BFSI/fintech, telecom and others," he said in a statement.
Sohum added: "Our mDMP platform has over 2.1 billion connected devices profiled globally, and we will continue to invest in the 4V strategy of voice, video, vernacular and verticalisation to reach the next billion shoppers on connected devices."
The company filed 14 patents recently across jurisdictions and launched a new R&D centre in Bengaluru to fortify its competitive advantage in big data, machine learning and advanced deep learning models.
Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagement, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.
