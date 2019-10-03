Affle India sets up new R&D centre to drive mobile technology innovations

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Prestige Estates, DB Group tie up to build hotel and convention...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prestige Estates Projects will collaborate with DB Group into building one of the largest hotel and convention centre in the country at Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) Aero City at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.