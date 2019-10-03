Affle India sets up new R&D centre to drive mobile technology innovations

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd said on Thursday it has set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru to enhance its continued focus on mobile technology innovations using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.
The centre will contribute to building newer technology innovations which are expected to strengthen Affle's consumer platform propositions.
"This will help consolidate our research especially in areas like big data analytics, machine learning and advanced deep learning models," said Charles Yong, Chief Architect and Chief Technology Officer of Affle.
"We are now poised to leverage on these new technologies to provide more intelligent and ROI (return on investments) efficient solutions to our customers across emerging markets," he said in a statement.
Affle recently won two industry accolades including 'Technology Company of the Year' and 'Best in Show' at the Mobile Marketing Association Smarties 2019 in Mumbai.
Affle is a technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagement, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. (ANI)
