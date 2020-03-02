Affle to acquire Mediasmart in Europe for Rs 40 crore

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Consumer intelligence platform Affle India Ltd has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart, a self-serve mobile programmatic and proximity marketing platform, for 5.12 million euros (about Rs 40 crore).

Located in Madrid and Brussels, Mediasmart includes a team of technologists and mobile advertising experts. It provides advertisers, trading desks and agencies an integrated mobile advertising platform with incremental impact measurability for Proximity and App marketing campaigns.

The acquisition strengthens Affle's cost per converted user (CPCU) based platform and business model for omnichannel advertisers, according to an official statement,

It also enables Affle to expand into newer developing markets like Latin America and in Mediasmart's stronghold markets like Europe and the United States.

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. (ANI)

