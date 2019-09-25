Affordable to luxury - Handmade rugs that celebrate the diversity of India

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the largest manufacturers and exporters of hand-woven carpets in India, Bhadohi Carpets is expanding its horizon to the Indian domestic market.

With more than 30 years of experience in international carpet retailing and handling luxury projects, Bhadohi group is all set to enter the homeland with their private label, 'The Ambiente'. Bringing back the charm of artistic hand-woven carpets, the Indian offspring will follow a new approach and disruptive business model to tap the current rug market through both online and offline spaces.

'The Ambiente' by Bhadohi Carpets is rug atelier that crafts hand-woven magic for the diverse soul of India. Brand's e-shop of Ambiente launching on the 29th of September 2019, will be educating Indian customers to identify handmade rugs, compare pricing and explore from an exquisite range of floor coverings.

Through its platform, the brand envisions to create an ecosystem that offers rugs for every Indian home - from affordable to luxurious.

The brand is originated from 'Bhadohi' in Uttar Pradesh, popularly known as the carpet city of India and South-Asia's largest hub for carpet weaving and distribution to the world.

"Through The Ambiente, we want to make the luxury of a handwoven rug accessible. With our fairly priced woven wonders, our brand intends to not just adorn and accentuate homes but to educate them on its painstaking creation and its outstanding utility. Our artisans are working in close collaboration with an experienced design team to create outstanding hand-woven floor coverings that are fresh, trendy and timeless!" said Avani Khandelwal, Co-founder and Managing Director, The Ambiente.

"At Bhadohi Carpets, we have a market reach to 40 plus countries across the world. This home brand 'The Ambiente' would reintroduce the emotion a rug can have to the Indian market. The brand has been crafted keeping in consideration rapidly changing trends amongst the millennials and its integration to the Indian market", said Ayush Baranwal, Co-founder, The Ambiente.

Each rug collection is crafted to define the true personality of the Indian soul enhanced by the artistry of highly skilled craftsmen. Exploring a multitude of colours and innovating with textures, The Ambiente weaves together age-old craftsmanship and contemporary design to create rugs that are utterly unique yet immensely versatile.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

