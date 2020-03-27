After free flights rescheduling, HappyEasyGo announces hassle-free cancellations at zero penalty to aid travelers

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI/ PRNewswire): HappyEasyGo (HEG), a leading online travel aggregator in India, has announced free flight cancellations for its customers in light of the surging COVID-19 cases around the world. With this latest free air ticket cancellation policy, its customers can conveniently cancel their flight bookings without paying hefty charges.

This comes just a few days after HappyEasyGo rolled out its free flight rescheduling policy to help travellers manage their bookings amidst the outbreak. The company also tied up with prominent brands in the medical industry like Medlife, 1MG, Himalaya Herbals, DocsApp and Lybrate to offer healthcare package to its customers.

"At HappyEasyGo, we strive to leave no stone unturned when it comes to aiding customers in travel booking and travelling. A step in the same direction is our free cancellation policy that will help customers stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak without worrying about their bookings. We are consistently tracking the situation around the world and doing the best that we can to help travelers amidst this crisis. We have utmost faith that the world shall overcome this pandemic soon and rise higher than ever," said Boris Zha, the Founder & CEO of HappyEasyGo.

For more information on HappyEasyGo's free cancellation policy, kindly visit- https://www.happyeasygo.com/offer/FREE-Cancellation?device=pc

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

