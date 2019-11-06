After Jet Airways bidding, Darwin group of companies steps into the entertainment industry

Darwin Platform Group of Companies
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Darwin Platform Group under the leadership of its charismatic chairman Ajay Harinath Singh is all set to venture into the entertainment industry with a storm. 19 company conglomerate Darwin Platform Group was valued at Rs 26000 crore in the year 2012-13 asset over Rs 26,000 crore. Recently while bidding for a majority stake in Jet Airways, the company submitted its balance sheet which showed asset valuation worth Rs 41,000 crore.
The valuation also baffled the income tax department as it issued a notice to one of the group company, Darwin Infrastructure Limited suspecting Rs 1900 crore to be borrowing but which was later confirmed to be an asset by the Shapariya and Mehta consultants which were appointed by the Income Tax Department on the instruction of the CAG. Darwin platform group is one of the very few or the only Indian companies of this magnitude to be a debt-free asset-based company.
While being a jury member of the Russian International Family Films festival and Quality Council of India, in the entertainment sector, Chairman & Managing Director Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC), Ajay Harinath Singh, Prince of Sultanpur has invested hugely in news media while being the finance backbone to two film production houses from India's top five, for 43 films, three of which are India's most expensive films ever.
Ajay Harinath Singh rightfully bestowed upon the Times Power Men, Asia One Black Swan, Midday Showbiz Icons, Bharat Gaurav Awards, Dr BR Ambedkar Prerna Samman, Global Excellence Awards and Young Iconic Tycoon Awards, and now he is himself foraying into mainstream commercial content production for cinema, TV, & web.
Currently, the production house has 'The Rise of Mangol' in post-production stages. A mega-budget three-part biopic saga on the life history's of biggest emperor Genghis Khan. The multilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu and other languages.
Along with ready for release parallel cinema projects like Tera Kya Hoga Lambodar, Azizan and Valet Parking, the company is mulling over the production of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, in the pipelines due for release on Diwali 2020 with three more films in pre-production stages, titled Rickshewali, Lady Luck and enD-yoUR-EX.
"Correct entertainment is the key source of motivation and happiness for all, which contributes to the wellbeing of the masses and hence the progress of the nation and humanity as a whole", said Dr Farhad Vijay Arora.
Apart from creating a storm in the entertainment industry, currently helmed by the multi-faceted Ajay Harinath Singh, has come a long way from their regional banking business from the 1930s to excelling in the fields of mining and oil, shipping logistics and airline, farming, energy, mass media, pharmaceuticals, IT, education, banking and integrated financing, culminating into a debt-free conglomerate.
While being considered to be one of the most powerful and influential families in India did not stop Ajay Harinath Singh from working for a number of companies. With a thirst for Indian entrepreneurship, he founded the Darwin Platform Group of Companies, primarily focusing on oil, MiGs, Sukhoi aircraft and arms & ammunition.
The company quickly developed to being a conglomerate specialising in banking, pharmaceuticals, finance, mining, information technology, airline services, and healthcare sectors. He is currently the Chairman of the Darwin Platform Group, owning 96 per cent of the company.
In recent years, Singh has devoted his time to numerous philanthropic endeavours, expanding his charitable activities across oceans! "After being blessed with so much of success my happiness lies in being a medium for society's upliftment and happiness", said Singh.
The Ajay Harinath Singh Foundation (AHSF) food charity was set up in his native India to provide food to homeless and needy and has now opened food kitchens in London (UK) and Philadelphia (US), providing over 3,000 vegetarian meals to the needy! Also, through the Darwin Group branch 'Corporate Social Responsibility', he devised a plan and successfully built low-cost hospitals in Latur (Maharashtra) and Bhuj (Gujarat). Raising over Rs 250 crore, these hospitals targeted the needs of low-income families in these areas focusing on providing quality and affordable health services.
