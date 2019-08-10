The RBI reduced repo rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday to 5.4 pc
The RBI reduced repo rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday to 5.4 pc

After SBI, more PSU banks link deposit and loan rates to repo

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): More government-owned banks have announced linking their lending and deposit rates to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) repo for facilitating faster transmission after the State Bank of India did so in May.
While Syndicate Bank has made several changes to its offerings on loans and deposit products, Bank of India, Union Bank and Allahabad Bank also said they are working on the modalities to launch similar products.
"Housing, vehicle and consumer loans will now be offered at the basis of a repo-linked rate. With the change, the housing loans will start from repo plus 2.9 per cent at 8.3 per cent," Syndicate Bank said in a statement. The saving bank deposits of over Rs 25 lakh will also be based on the repo rate, it added.
Bank of India said another dimension of rate transmission process is by way of offering repo linked lending rate to select customer segments, including personal loans. "We are working out the necessary modalities in this regard so as to launch such products during the current month," it said.
Union Bank said to provide better interest rate transmission, it will soon link its housing and vehicle loan portfolio to repo rate from the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate.
Allahabad Bank's Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna said the bank will explore the option to develop products of both assets and liabilities linked with an external benchmark to transmit the benefits of rate cut to our customers shortly.
Indian Bank too said its home and vehicle loans will be linked to the repo rate from August 15.
The move to link the deposit and lending rates by these four lenders come even as the RBI has not mandated them to do so. On August 7, the RBI cut repo rate for the fourth consecutive time this calendar year by 35 basis points to 5.4 per cent.
Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. A repo rate cut allows banks to reduce interest rates for consumers on loans, and lowers equal monthly instalments on home loans, car loans and personal loans.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:13 IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya reports 19 pc jump in Q1 operating income...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Leading healthcare service provider Narayana Hrudayalaya has said its consolidated total operating income stood at Rs 777.4 crore for Q1 (April to June) of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to Rs 652.3 crore in the corresponding period of previo

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:06 IST

Kundan Gold Refinery awarded with Best Refiner and Leading...

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): For a consecutive Year 'Kundan Gold Refinery', a treasured a business unit of Kundan Group has inherited the Best Refiner (Privately Owned) and leading Bullion Seller of the year award for the year 2018-19 award at the 16th India International Gold conven

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:00 IST

OneCulture celebrates International Co-working Day with a noble cause

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI): Children are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow; the correct nurturing of these young gems is so vital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:23 IST

Ion exchange inaugurates its new R&D centre in Patancheru, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leaders in water and environment management solutions, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, today announces the launch of its new Research and Development Centre at Patancheru in Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:18 IST

Indian Bank signs up Corporate Agency with Chola MS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Bank, a premier Public Sector bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd (Chola MS) for distribution of the latter's insurance products to Indian Bank customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:03 IST

Auto industry body requests for reduction of GST rate from 28 pc...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An apex auto industry body has requested the Central government for an immediate reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates for automobiles to 18 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:59 IST

Get a range of customized loan against property solutions by...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited and is offering customized, high-value and competitive interest rates led loans against property solutions for all salaried and self-employed individuals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:58 IST

M3M Rendezvous with the Stars

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a fabulous 'Rendezvous with the Stars' on Wednesday, 7th August 2019 at their 7-star golf-themed project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Road (Extn), Gurugram, followed by a glittering award ceremony that saw top-performing channel pa

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:41 IST

GAIL's Q1 profit up 15 pc at Rs 1,288 crore

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Government-owned GAIL India Ltd said on Friday it registered a 15 per cent increase in profit after tax in the first quarter of 2019-20 as against the last quarter of 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:20 IST

India Accelerator successfully concludes its 3rd Demo Day

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program for start-ups organized their 3rd Demo Day on 3rd August 2019 in Palms Country Club, Gurugram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:19 IST

Buyout Firm, TIW Private Equity secures majority stake in...

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sector agnostic Buyout Fund, TIW Private Equity has picked up a majority stake in Bengaluru headquartered, Credence Family Office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:18 IST

Set-up Task Force to resolve India-US trade policy issues - ICC

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): The rising protectionist sentiments and the prevailing geopolitical tensions are hurting not only the overall global trade but also creating trade policy uncertainties.

Read More
iocl