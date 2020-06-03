After successful launch on Android, 'JJ Tax App' releases iOS version

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): JJ Tax, a chat-based app launched by aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, have now released their iOS version of the app. The app was first made available on Google Play Store, on May 26, 2020

The core focus of this app is on simplifying taxation for millennials, who heavily rely on digital channels for communication, rather than face-to-face interactions.

The app offers a one-stop solution for queries related to income tax, TDS, advance tax, GST, wills, accounting, downloads, and a multitude of other finance-related queries.

Keeping affordability and ease of use for customers in mind, Mehak and Leesha came up with the idea of this secured platform dedicated to tax and allied services.

Commenting on the iOS release, Co-founder Mehak Malik said, "Our aim is to reach as many millennials as we can, so we can simplify taxation for them with a fully-managed app that resolves all their queries in real-time."

Throwing light on the key differentiators for the app, Co-founder Leesha Arya said, "We want to stick to our motto of 'Done Fast Done Right', which is why instead of partnering with call centres, our plan is to offer professional advice from tax experts in a single interface that caters to different queries."

The Co-founders are happy to receive an overwhelming response from Android users and have been busy resolving tax queries for 500 plus Android users who've downloaded the app within a week of launch. They expect greater adoption rates with the iOS release.

Mehak and Leesha are currently undergoing articleship training at JJ Associates Chartered Accountants - a leading tax firm in Gurgaon. CA J. Jambukeswaran, CEO of this firm, has been mentoring the young entrepreneurs, who plan to introduce multi-lingual support, digital voice-assistants, and a host of online tax-related classes and subjects.

