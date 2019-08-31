AGS Transact Technologies Limited
AGS Transact Technologies Limited

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case study challenge for premier business school students

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.
The overall strategy of the company is to be a leader in payment solutions by delivering secure, innovative products that engage a customer across the product value chain in a cost-effective manner.
To this end, AGSTTL has launched an internal project Horizon to fuel digital transformation. Innovation and change are the two levers that project Horizon relies on to create solutions for the future.
Horizon is an initiative to re-imagine the future of how people and businesses exchange value. Providing innovative products is an important strategy to take the lead in payment solutions.
Through Horizon, we aim to focus on continuous innovation and transform the way they do things. The key is to leverage digital transformation and solve traditional problems with the help of newer forms of technology.
We are connected with India's top business schools for a case study challenge through our campus connect program, which is one of the platforms of Horizon. This program provides opportunities to young minds from the academic sphere to engage with business leaders from AGSTTL. It aims at instilling futuristic mind-set, out-of-the-box thinking and leadership traits in the new generation.
Successful completion of first AGS hackathon
AGSTTL has recently concluded its first hackathon in Mumbai. The demo day saw the participants' passion to translate into solutions that were judged by an esteemed panel from AGSTTL. The winners of hackathon have been rewarded on the basis of POC presented and practical applications of their ideas.
"We started our Horizon journey from January 2019 and are happy to see the roll-out of two successful projects AGS Hackathon and AGS Campus Connect. These projects will provide mentoring, inclusive growth and focus on digital India initiatives", said Sunil Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, AGSTTL.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:03 IST

#LooTalks - an impact initiative focused at the 'Issues of the...

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brands4Purpose, in partnership with Volunteer4India, One Impression, and Hubhopper, has initiated an impact project to aggregate diverse and powerful conversations on 'Issues of the Urban Woman'. The initiative called #LooTalks is a cause curated platform ai

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:02 IST

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland model of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College launched a revolutionary teaching-learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Economy slumps to 7-year low, GDP growth slows to 5 pc in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:06 IST

Government unveils merger of 10 PSU banks to become four major entities

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Government on Friday announced merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth in the nation's bid to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches the stunning nature-inspired...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India's top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

From frequent flyers to avid shoppers - There's a SuperCard for everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it day-to-day expenses, big-ticket purchases or costs you may incur during emergencies, you can be sure of addressing your need for finance and liquidity easily with a credit card in hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:34 IST

BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully completed empowerment of over 5000 girl children through various educational initiatives in and around various schools of Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district till date.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:32 IST

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland Model of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College today launched a revolutionary teaching learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:24 IST

#LooTalks - an impact initiative focused at the 'Issues of the...

New Delhi [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Brands4Purpose, in partnership with Volunteer4India, One Impression and Hubhopper, has initiated an impact project to aggregate diverse and powerful conversations on 'Issues of the Urban Woman'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:47 IST

PNB, Oriental Bank and United Bank to be merged: Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The government on Friday announced the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India to create the second-largest banking network in the country with 11,431 branches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:26 IST

Fund educational endeavours easily with a Loan Against Property...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ensuring quality education for your children is one of the top priorities as a parent, and top-quality institutions come with their own set of invaluable benefits. However, estimates suggest that the cost of education in India is hiked

Read More
iocl