AI Startup Talview which is building a new HR tech category 'Instahiring' has a new VP of engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): AI recruitment startup Talview announced a new addition to its executive team to guide the company's next-generation Instahiring Experience platform.

Parimal Bajpai has joined as VP of Engineering to help scale Talview's platform as a recruitment automation and Instahiring solution. Talview's Instahiring platform helps clients beat hiring lag and hire up to 60 per cent faster, giving them better access to the best talent and also deliver exceptional candidate experiences to the mobile-first generation.

Parimal has 20-years of experience creating efficient video-audio solutions around conferencing, streaming, and connectivity use-cases, authoring multiple patents in these areas. He has worked in innovation centers of iconic companies like BlueJeans Network and Sling Media. Parimal was previously Director of Engineering at BlueJeans Network.

"Parimal's addition is going to ensure a new engineering leader with first-hand knowledge of scaling a media-heavy business application, which will help us to continuously improve our platform performance and deliver an exceptional experience for clients as we build the Instahiring category," said Sanjoe Jose, Talview CEO and co-founder.

As VP of Engineering, Parimal will oversee Product Engineering, QA, Architecture and DevOps functions and teams at Talview.

"I have grappled with inefficient hiring processes at times as an applicant and routinely as a hiring manager. These interactions are growing exponentially as the gig economy takes hold, stints get shorter, remote working becomes the norm and intra-company reassignments thrive," says Parimal.

"Talview's Instahiring platform uses AI and ML technologies to eliminate numerous manual steps and enable reuse of collected interactions. I see immense potential to further innovate towards a new hiring paradigm for employers, recruiters, and talent and build a new HR tech category," added Parimal.

