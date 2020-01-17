AICTE appoints Dr Anurag Batra on the MDI Board

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body of the Government of India, has appointed Dr Anurag Batra as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon.

MDI has all along been moving on the success path and is among the country's top B-Schools today. It is recognized in the business and education community for the outstanding growth it has been able to achieve. It is the first time an alumnus of the MDI has been appointed on its board.

One of the youngest media Moghuls from India Dr Anurag Batra, a man of many talents and someone who adorns many has, is a serial entrepreneur, an author, an angel investor and a TV show host and the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the iconic exchange4media group and Chairman BW Businessworld group.

"I see this an opportunity to contribute to my alma mater and to support the Board and the Director in any and every possible manner in the fantastic they are already doing," said Dr Batra.

"Dr Batra's appointment is a part of the AICTE's objective to enrich the business education institutions with the knowledge and experience of leaders from across industries. Dr Batra's success as an entrepreneur and a founder of media businesses is well known," said Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe Chairman, AlCTE.

"Dr Batra is an illustrious alumnus of the institute, who our faculty and students are extremely proud of. His appointment on the institute's board is matter of immense joy and happiness. We are looking forward to interacting with him and to being benefitted by his counsel," said Dr Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, MDI.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

