Air India launches maiden non-stop Mumbai-San Francisco flight; to operate 3-time a week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Air India today launched its maiden non-stop service between Mumbai and San Francisco in the US. The flight will operate three times a week -- on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays -- with the newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

With this new non-stop flight, Air India's India-US flight frequency will go up to 40 flights per week.

This flight to San Francisco follows the launch of its three-times-a-week flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco on December 2, 2022. These new flights are in line with Air India's vision to enhance its global footprint and provide the highest levels of services.



According to a statement, the launch of the Mumbai-San Francisco route will be followed by Mumbai-New York City, Mumbai-Frankfurt, and Mumbai-Paris. Presently, Air India operates non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark, from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco. This will be the third Indian city after Delhi and Bengaluru to have a direct flight to San Francisco.



Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde graced the virtual inauguration ceremony of the flight.

On the occasion, minister Scindia said, "Today is a historic day for Maharashtra, India, and Air India. The civil aviation sector in India is on the cusp of transformation, and India is the third largest civil aviation market in the world with a growth of 10.6 percent CAGR in the last ten years. Air India has played a significant role in the sector's transformation in the past and will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry. With Air India's legacy, culture, and vision, the airline will take Indian Civil Aviation to newer heights."

Speaking at the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said: "Today is a great moment for the people of Maharashtra, as Air India bridges the distance between Maharashtra and San Francisco. The government is focused to boost the civil aviation sector, and build many more airports, and helipads in other parts of Maharashtra. I appreciate Air India launching its service from Mumbai and eagerly await the launch of their other locations from the city." (ANI)

