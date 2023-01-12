Air India launches several new routes to London, Gatwick; check details

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Air India on Thursday announced the launch of 12 weekly flights to London's Gatwick Airport and five additional services to Heathrow Airport.

To Gatwick, Air India will operate a thrice-a-week service from cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi, and is the only scheduled airline to offer direct services to the UK's second-largest airport.

To Heathrow, Air India will add five additional weekly frequencies with Delhi increasing from 14 to 17 times a week and Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week.



Just like Heathrow airport, Gatwick also provides passengers with direct access to the UK's road network which will facilitate the convenience of travel to London and South-East England.

Moreover, with round-the-clock direct rail access from the South Terminal, passengers can reach Central London in less than half an hour.

The addition of new routes is part of the airline's ongoing endeavor to spread its wings on the international aviation map, hence, increasing its market share on international routes. (ANI)

