Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore
Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore

Air India's bond issue of Rs 1,000 crore fully subscribed on first day

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The bond issue of Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) with a three-year tenure of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 6,000 crore was been fully subscribed at the rate of 6.99 per cent on Monday.
The company received bids worth Rs 20,830 crore which is the highest in yield-based bond market in the history of BSE Ltd. The company has decided to accept the entire issue of Rs 7,000 crore.
A greenshoe option is an over-allotment option that grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer if the demand for a security issue proves higher than expected.
AIAHL -- a special purpose vehicle of national carrier Air India -- is planning to issue bonds worth Rs 22,000 crore with different tenures in coming weeks.
Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore. As part of efforts to clean up the balance sheet, it has planned to repay a little over half of the amount by way of proceeds from the issuance of bonds.
Banks and mutual funds are expected to participate when AIAHL issues 10-year bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore, reports say. When AIAHL was set up last year, the plan was to transfer Rs 29,464 crore of Air India's debt to the special purpose vehicle.
In February, the Cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for the creation of AIAHL and associated activities for disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries and joint ventures. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Product of the year launches new and impactive intiative with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A platform that has championed Innovation for over 30 years in more than 40 countries launched an innovative new initiative called 'Learning, Leadership And Marketing' in Mumbai this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:27 IST

Current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy alone: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday the contemporary issue for macroeconomists is to exclusively focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand as the current slowdown cannot be tackled by monetary policy in isolation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:02 IST

August wholesale inflation remains flat at 1.08 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The wholesale price-based inflation in August was flat at 1.08 per cent on a month-on-month basis, the government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:17 IST

Secure Your Credit Cards and Documents With Purse Care From Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you frequently travel by public transport, be it metro, local trains or buses, you may be wary of losing your purse.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Oil prices surge after attack on Saudi facilities disrupts global supply

Doha [Qatar], Sep 16 (ANI): Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent to their highest level in nearly four months after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

China's continued slowdown, tensions with US increase spillover...

Singapore, Sep 16 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said in a new report on Monday that the recent escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China will further cloud the trade and economic outlook in Asia with a predominantly negative effect at the sector level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:23 IST

Sensex and Nifty slip, oil firms under pressure after Saudi attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Equity indices were on a weak note during early hours on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month high after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of global supplies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:05 IST

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday that the Centre should have taken suggestions from state chief ministers before amending the terms of reference for the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five yea

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More
iocl