Singapore, Feb 12 (ANI): Airbus and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enable urban air mobility in Singapore.
The pact was signed at the Singapore Airshow 2020 between Jean Brice Dumont, Executive Vice-President for Engineering at Airbus, and CAAS Director General Kevin Shum.
The collaboration aims to bring UAM services and platforms to reality in Singapore's urban environment, with the target to enhance industry productivity and improve the country's regional connectivity.
As part of the agreement, Airbus and CAAS will collaborate to define and develop an initial UAM service with an unmanned aircraft system.
The parties will specifically work together to realise the unmanned traffic management system and services to support the initial use-case.
For such urban air mobility operations, both parties will cooperate on fostering public acceptance, developing standards and establishing necessary safety frameworks.
Finally, Airbus and CAAS will study the feasibility and requirements for further urban air mobility services that include leading-edge cargo and passenger transportation solutions.
(ANI)
Airbus and CAAS collaborate to enable urban air mobility
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:55 IST
Singapore, Feb 12 (ANI): Airbus and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enable urban air mobility in Singapore.