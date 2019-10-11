Airbus delivers 1,000th A320neo family aircraft to IndiGo

Hamburg [Germany], Oct 11 (ANI): Planemaker Airbus has delivered the 1,000th A320neo Family aircraft.

The aircraft -- an A321neo -- was delivered on Thursday (local time) to low-cost airline IndiGo which is the world's biggest customer for the A320neo Family with orders totalling 430 aircraft.

Since IndiGo's first NEO was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo Family has grown into the world's largest with 96 aircraft operating alongside 129 A320s.

"In an extremely competitive aviation market, the fuel-efficient A320 Family has been instrumental in IndiGo's rise to become India's largest airline by fleet size and passenger numbers," according to a statement issued by Airbus.

The A320neo Family is assembled at Airbus' four global sites: Toulouse in France, Hamburg in Germany, Tianjin in China and Mobile in the United States.

The world's first A320neo was delivered in January 2016 and the programme has achieved milestones every year since: the first A321neo in 2017; the first A321LR in 2018 and the launch of the A321XLR in 2019.

Airbus generated revenues of 64 billion euros last year and employed a workforce of around 134,000.

(ANI)

