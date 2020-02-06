Airbus signs pact for aircraft services with Adani Defence & Aerospace

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Airbus India and Adani Defence & Aerospace on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding at DefExpo 2020 to leverage synergies in aerospace and civil aviation sector.

The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia, and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Airbus and Adani will explore opportunities for collaboration in the area of aircraft services for Indian and south Asian market. Airbus' Global Services Forecast envisages the Indian aircraft services market to grow to 6.3 billion dollars by 2025.

"Airbus is not only the world's leading civil aviation company but is also a major innovator and provider of aircraft services," said Stanley. "This MoU demonstrates our commitment to support the development of India as a world-class services hub for aerospace products."

Adani Defence & Aerospace said it has established a comprehensive aerospace and defence ecosystem in India. With Adani's recent foray into airports, this potential collaboration will leverage the synergies between the product and services excellence of Airbus and infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani.

Rajvanshi said India is at the cusp of transformational growth in the aircraft services market.

"Our collaboration with Airbus is aligned to our vision of nation-building and to indigenise critical technologies and services, thus creating a vibrant ecosystem in aerospace capabilities in India," he said in a statement. (ANI)

